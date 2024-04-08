Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Anil Kapoor, who recently impressed the audience with his performance in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', is all set to join Yash Raj Films spy universe.

As per the sources close to the film, he will be portraying the RAW Chief in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh film directed by Shiv Rawail. He is assuming the place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to build a cult name for himself through his work in the 'Tiger' franchise.

The actor may be a part of many upcoming films of the YRF universe.

Reportedly, he can be seen making a cameo appearance in 'War II'. Ayan Mukerji is directing the film. Talking about Spy Universe film Alia is teaming up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. Reportedly, they will play super-agents in the action entertainer.

Earlier, Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani confirmed this exciting news.

Sharing the development within the YRF Spy Universe at FICCI Frames today, Akshaye said, "I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, that Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio."

He added, "I think the YRF spy universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe, We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film."

The spy-action thriller film 'War 2,' features Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Earlier, discussing the much-anticipated sequel, actor Ashutosh Rana, who also appeared in 'War' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' as Colonel Luthra, told ANI, "We are going to start soon, I hope the way everyone loved War and Pathaan they will also like 'War 2'. This is a spy universe and in it the missions themselves are thrilling, so the audience will definitely enjoy it."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. (ANI)

