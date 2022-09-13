Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Television actor Ankita Lokhande, on Tuesday, praised Mouni Roy on social media for her performance in 'Brahmastra'.

Ankita posted the movie poster featuring Mouni's character 'Junoon' on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Dear Mouni watched brahmastra yesterday and ur performance was fantastic and absolutely up to the mark. u made us proud. Keep it up and keep growing Lots love and success to u."

Mouni reposted the story and thanked her, she wrote, "Thank You so much Ankita, Lots of love back."

Earlier, Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar and her friends including Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, and others met and watched 'Brahmastra' together and even donned a customised T-shirt with her character Junoon's print.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' which was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures theatrically released on September 9th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non-holiday day 1 grosser for a Bollywood film in net terms. (ANI)

