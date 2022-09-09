Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which released in theatres today (September 9), has been garnering positive response from critics and audiences both. Having said that, sequel to this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film has also been announced in the end credits. FYI, the second part in the Astraverse trilogy is titled Brahmastra: Part Two: Dev. Also, to add on to your knowledge, Dev happens to be the villainous lord for whom Queen of Darkness, Mouni Roy (Junoon) works in Brahmastra. Brahmāstra: Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Leaked Online!

Brahmastra's Sequel Titled:

The second part in the #Astraverse trilogy is titled Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/JBmFDSjkyI — BINGED (@Binged_) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)