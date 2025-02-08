California [US], February 8 (ANI): The 2025 Critics Choice Awards took place on Saturday, February 8, with Anora winning the top honour for Best Picture. The film beat strong contenders like A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, The Substance, and Wicked.

Accepting the award, writer-director Sean Baker expressed his surprise, calling the win "so unexpected."

"When those who dedicate their lives to their love of film and film criticism and film journalism, when they see something positive in your work, just a little, it means everything in the world. So thank you guys so much," PEOPLE quoted the filmmaker as saying.

"We made this little film -- it was $6 million. That's micro-budget these days. We shot on film. We shot in New York City. That all happened because of my incredible cast and crew who roughed it up. We put every dollar up on that screen," he added.

Anora is a story about a Brooklyn sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, who becomes involved with the Russian mafia.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony, which was rescheduled from January 12 due to the LA wildfires, was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

The event saw the star-studded celebration of the best in film and television, with notable mentions including 'Conclave' and 'Wicked', which dominated the film nominations.

In television, 'Shogun' led with six nominations, while several series including 'Abbott Elementary', 'Hacks', and 'The Diplomat' each garnered four nominations.

The Critics Choice Awards were streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India. (ANI)

