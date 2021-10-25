Still from the trailer of 'Antim: The Final Truth' (Image source: YouTube)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): The makers of the Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma-starrer film 'Antim: The Final Truth' unveiled the action-packed trailer of the film on Monday.

The film also marks the debut of Mahima Makwana.

Also Read | KBC 13: Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao to Appear as Special Guests on Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show.

The trailer comes loaded with pumping action, high-octane background music, and much more.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Salman Khan, who plays the role of a cop, in his first-ever Sardar persona.

Also Read | Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Her Marvel Movie Character Thena.

The trailer also gives the audience a good peek into the transformation of Aayush's character, the nemesis of Salman in the movie. Aayush plays the role of an aggressive, dreaded and territorial gangster.

Both Salman and Aayush had to undergo significant physical transformation to play their characters in the film, and the trailer shows precisely that.

Laden with thrilling action, in the trailer, Salman Khan comes out as a ruthless, no-bars-held cop who will stop at nothing to rout out crime.

'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

The film will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)