Actor Anupam Kher is all set to don the director's hat again in Tanvi The Great. On the occasion of his birthday, he treated fans with an announcement of his new film. As he promised Wednesday that he had a big surprise for his fans, Kher kept that and shared a video featuring himself and his mother, Dulari Kher, to share the exciting news. Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing the video, he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday, I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! The best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's picture blessing me, too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally, we will start shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

As soon as the movie announcement was made, fans and industry members flooded the comment section. Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Anupam Birthday Greetings & all the best on your new journey." One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday sir. best of luck with your movie. We are waiting." Another user commented, "Happy birthday, and may you get an award and many rewards for your film." From working in Indian films for almost four decades to achieving global fame with several international projects, veteran actor Anupam Kher has always made his fans proud with his work. Whether it is a negative role a comic role or an intense role, Kher has proved his versatility in different genres time and again. Meanwhile, Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie Vijay 69. Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

View Anupam Kher's Post:

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's The Namesake, Aamir Khan's directorial debut Taare Zameen Par and Deepa Mehta's Water as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film. Besides these projects, Kher also has Emergency and Signature in his kitty.