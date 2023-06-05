Veteran actor Anupam Kher who shares a special bond with his mother Dulari on Monday penned a sweet birthday wish on her birthday. Kher took to Instagram and dropped old and current pictures of his mother and other family members. The actor shares pictures from childhood, family moments to the mother-son duo donning traditional caps. Anupam Kher Spends Time With Satish Kaushik’s Family, Fans Laud the Actor’s Kindness (View Post).

Along with the post, he wrote, "My lovely mother ! Many many congratulations and best wishes on your birthday. May God grant you long and healthy age. It is very hard to describe the feeling of who you are to us in words. Whose love does not change till death, is a mother. Whenever the world makes you cry, mother makes you laugh. Mother is the key to the vault of happiness." As soon as the pictures were uploaded the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their wishes.

Kher's Emergency co-star Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Ek ladki jab tak ladki hoti hai toh bahut kuch hoti hai lekin jab woh Maa banti hai toh aksar sari duniya keliye sirf Maa he ho jati hai ...Mata ji ko janmdiwas ki bahut shubhkamnaen."

Mahima Chaudhry commented, "Happy day Dulari rocks."

One of the users commented, "Happy Birthday Dulari Rocks. Wishing a good health." Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in the thriller film IB71 opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal. He is currently busy shooting for Vijay 69.

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's The Namesake, Aamir Khan's directorial debut Taare Zameen Par and Deepa Mehta's Water as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing it. He will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.