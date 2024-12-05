Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher recently shared a heartwarming moment from the sets of his upcoming film 'Tumko Meri Kasam'.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Kher posted a video in which he expressed his gratitude toward his co-actress, Eesha Deol, for gifting him a special mirror.

In the video, Kher revealed that during the shooting of the film, he had admired a mirror that Eesha was holding, playfully commenting on how handsome he looked in it. The mirror, which caught Kher's attention, was later gifted to him by Eesha, making for a delightful surprise.

"Thank you dearest @imeshadeol for your warmth and generosity for presenting me the mirror I admired yesterday on the sets of Tumko Meri Kasam. That was prompt," Kher wrote in his Instagram caption.

He also added a playful note about how he would take the mirror with him on future film sets and proudly announce its presenter. "You are the bestest. Love and prayers always," he concluded, sharing his appreciation for the thoughtful gesture.

Earlier in August, Anupam Kher also shared glimpses of the mahurat shot from the film, where he expressed his gratitude to the legendary director Mahesh Bhatt. Kher, who is a part of this significant project, recalled working with Bhatt on several memorable films, including 'Saaransh', 'Daddy', and 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'.

He wrote, "Honoured to be directed by one of the finest directors of Indian cinema for the symbolic mahurat shot of my 543rd film Tumko Meri Kasam!"

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, 'Tumko Meri Kasam' promises to be an exciting addition to Kher's extensive filmography, with his work on the project marking yet another collaboration with Bhatt.

On another note, Anupam Kher is currently filming 'The India House', where he portrays Shyamji Krishna Varma in the historical drama. The narrative centres around India's fight for independence; stars Nikhil Siddhartha and is helmed by Ram Vamsi Krishna.

Additionally, Kher is preparing for his role in the upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great'. (ANI)

