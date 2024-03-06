Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Building excitement among fans ahead of his birthday, actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday revealed that he has a big surprise in store for them.

The Kashmir Files actor took to Instagram and treated fans with a special message video and captioned it, "Like every year on my birthday (tomorrow, 7th March) I decide to do something new, something challenging! This year too I am embarking on a special new journey. Hopefully to an amazing and satisfying destination! So wait for this space. I will share the details tomorrow morning! Till then let me know what are your guesses! Jai Ho."

The actor also opened up about how he has pledged to do something unique on his every birthday and this time he has done something that he always wanted to do and has always been a big-time goal and when it has become a reality he can't wait to share it with the audiences.

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members showed their excitement in the comment section.

Neena Gupta wrote, "Jai ho."

Kangana Ranaut commented, "Sare sexy log March mein paida hue hain.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty. (ANI)

