Union Minister Anurag Thakur met actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni on Sunday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Superstar Chiranjeevi dropped pictures from the meeting. Chiranjeevi thanked Union minister for visiting his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. K Viswanath’s Wife Jayalakshmi Dies; Pics of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Visiting Her During Her Final Days Go Viral.

He wrote, "Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother @iamnagarjuna about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making!" In the meeting, they discussed about the Indian Film Industry. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna presented the shawl and Lord Ganesha as tokens of respect. Talking about the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Waltair Veerayya which showed Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies at 39; Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Others Mourn Demise of the Actor-Politician.

Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset. The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13.

Anurag Thakur Meets Chiranjeevi and Nagaarjuna

Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother @iamnagarjuna about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making! pic.twitter.com/Bm6bjvHT39 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 27, 2023

The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)