Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Indeed, it was a moment of pride for the entire country as Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century. No doubt, Anushka Sharma was on cloud nine looking at her husband's milestone achievement and she reacted to it with a heartwarming gesture by blowing flying kisses to him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czqlk93MNq9/

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra, Who Nailed Her White Floral Print Saree Better?.

Virat achieved this feat at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during India's World Cup semifinal match versus New Zealand.

Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Proud is a lesser word This is miracle that could only happen to you cuz this game is your life"

Also Read | Dua Lipa Engages in Candid Conversation With Cricketers KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Kane Williamson, 'Levitating' Singer Reveals Her Lucky Jersey Number!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzqmHf5L7c3/

Star India batter Virat Kohli made history on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever player in history to smash 50 ODI centuries.

In the match, Virat scored 117 in 113 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and two sixes. Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103. He was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee.

Now, Virat has a total of 50 ODI centuries in 291 ODIs. He has overtaken his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries in his decorated career.

This is also Virat's 80th international cricket century. The star batter also has 29 Test centuries in 111 Tests and one T20I century in 115 matches. He is the second-highest century scorer of all time in international cricket and is chasing Sachin's record of 100 international tons.

In 10 matches of this tournament so far, Virat has scored 691 runs at an average of 115.16 and a strike rate of over 89. His best score is 117. Virat has scored three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in this tournament. He is also the highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Virat also has the most amount of runs in a single Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Virat is now the third-highest run-scorer in all of Cricket World Cup history. In 36 matches, he has scored 1,731 runs at an average of 61.46, with the best score of 117. He has scored five centuries in his WC career so far, with 11 fifties as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)