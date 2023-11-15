A video of Virat Kohli looking for Anushka Sharma has won the hearts of netizens. The video is going viral all over the internet, where Virat is seen in the dressing room during the India vs New Zealand semifinal match on November 15. In the clip, Virat Kohli came to the balcony and looked at the upper tier of the stand for Anushka. For several moments, he tried to find Anushka as he leaned and looked up. In the video, Anushka was seen sitting and didn't notice Virat searching for her. After some time, Virat went away unable to find Anushka. ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Flying Kiss to Anushka Sharma During India vs New Zealand Match Is Winning Hearts on Internet! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Cute Video Of Virat and Anushka Here:

Men in love are something else ♥️ pic.twitter.com/RtYR0WMpZJ — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) November 15, 2023

