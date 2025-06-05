Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) exhilarating IPL 2025 victory, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai, making their way through the city's airport in style on Thursday.

The couple was seen in coordinated black and white outfits as they appeared calm and collected while walking out together.

Also Read | 'I Used To Scold Him': Aamir Khan Opens Up About Son Junaid Khan's Dyslexia Ahead of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Release, Recalls How 'Taare Zameen Par' Script Was an Eye-Opener for Him.

Both opted for laid-back yet fashionable attire, with Virat sporting a white shirt paired with blue jeans, and Anushka in a comfy black T-shirt and denim.

Despite the fanfare surrounding their arrival, the duo refrained from posing for photos, making their way to their car.

Also Read | 'Keep Calm and Carry On,' Says Priyanka Chopra As She Unleashes Action in the 'Heads of State' New Trailer With John Cena and Idris Elba Ahead of July 2 Release.

However, it was after the thrilling IPL victory that Virat Kohli's gratitude towards his wife, Anushka Sharma, was on full display.

In a heartwarming post-match moment that quickly went viral, Kohli expressed his deep appreciation for Anushka, recognising her as his steadfast support throughout his cricket career.

"I've seen it for 18 years, and she's seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We're both equally relieved, and since she's a Bangalore girl too, this is far more special for her. Together all the way through," Virat shared on his social media handle, dedicating his victory to Anushka's unwavering support.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKeg3xsRLPM/

Amid this joyful occasion, the victory celebrations in Bengaluru were marred by a tragic incident. A stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB celebrations led to the loss of 11 lives and left 33 others injured.

Both Virat and Anushka shared their grief in the wake of the tragedy.

Anushka Sharma, in an emotional Instagram post, shared a statement from RCB, expressing her condolences.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families," the statement read.

Virat Kohli also expressed his devastation, posting on Instagram, "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also addressed the press following the tragic incident. He confirmed that 11 people had died, and 33 others were injured in the stampede.

The Chief Minister further assured the public that the state government would provide free treatment to the injured and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," CM Siddaramaiah stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)