Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Famed fashion designer Archana Kochhar, who has been appointed the official fashion designer for the 71st Miss World pageant, said she is elated to collaborate with the event, which is returning to India after a span of 28 years.

Archana took to Instagram to post, "The 71st Miss World Competition is happening in our incredible country, India, after 28 years & we, Archana Kochhar, have been selected as the official fashion designers for this mega event! We are elated to collaborate with such a prestigious platform & I, thank Julia Morley for giving me this opportunity! Stay tuned for 9th March to see our latest collection weaved with love from artisans from all over India! @missworld @karolinabielawska @thejuliamorley."

Archana, who has been a part of many national and international fashion shows said, "I am honoured to be the official fashion designer for Miss World. I have been watching Miss World from my childhood and it's absolutely legendary. I would like to thank Julia Morley for giving me this beautiful opportunity."

Julia Morley, the Chairman & CEO of the Miss World organization said, "We are thrilled to have one of India's most talented fashion designer Archana Kochhar as our official fashion designer, her beautiful work really amazes me and it's showcases the rich culture and heritage of India".

Current Miss World Karolina Bielawska stated, "I was honored to wear a traditional gown created by Archana Kochhar, the official fashion designer for the 71st Miss World festival. The craftsmanship, the colors and the embroidery details made me feel like I was wearing Indias heritage, I was a true Indian princess for a day"

Archana Kochhar is designing outfits for the grand finale that is going to be held on the March 9, at the Jio Conventional center where she would be styling all the winners from 120 countries.

Archana has been working closely with the Prime Minister Narendra Mod's 'Make in India' campaign in her various projects such as Banjara, Ahimsa Silk and Warli. She has showcased these contemporary collections at various International fashion weeks for several seasons.

Archana's work for the 71st Miss World would showcase her new collection with the Make in India Campaign promoting different tribal and regional arts of India like the Jamdani weave, Ahimsa Silk, Bandani Fabric, Varanasi Brocade, Kutchi Mirror work & a lot more. (ANI)

