Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Actor Arjun Bijlani was crowned the winner of the first season of reality show 'Rise & Fall'.

Arjun competed with Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Arush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit in the finale race. He took home a prestigious trophy and a whopping Rs 28 lakh cash prize.

Elated over his win, Arjun in a press note said, "Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy -- each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise and Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible."

He added, "So thank you. I'll always remember this and each player, whether I have fought with them, whether I have laughed with them, they were a part of my journey and they made my journey beautiful and each one of them is responsible for me being a winner here today. So, thank you, rulers, and thank you, workers."

The finale episode of Amazon MX Player's 'Rise and Fall' was aired on October 17. With this win, Arjun has once again reaffirmed his status as the ultimate reality show star, having earlier clinched the title in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.(ANI)

