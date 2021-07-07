Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): An artist from UP's Amroha, Zohaib Khan, designed a charcoal portrait to pay tribute to the late legendary actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Dilip Kumar.

Zohaib used his artistic skills to create a mesmerising charcoal portrait to pay homage to the Tragedy King of Bollywood.

The beautiful design carved using charcoal is what made the entire canvas such a unique tribute, and the strokes used in the portrait highlighted the intricate details perfectly.

The same artist had also earlier created a charcoal portrait for Sushama Swaraj as a tribute and had also made several such portraits of political leaders in the past.

Coming back to Dilip Kumar's demise, the iconic actor breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The 98-year-old actor passed away due to various age-related ailments.

Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities paid their heartfelt condolences on the demise of the legendary actor.

Dilip Kumar is referred to as an institution in himself and he was known to play diverse roles. His filmography shows the range the veteran actor had and this is the main reason why actors across generations look up to him as a role model.

Speaking of Dilip Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema, his career had spanned over six decades.

He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998. He is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. (ANI)

