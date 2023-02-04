Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Saturday turned out to be a nostalgic day for Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's fans as the duo met and created a fun video on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' remake.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared the video of him shaking a leg with Salman. The clip started with Salman and Akshay watching the previous dance reel of the latter made with Tiger Shroff. The video then zooms into them performing 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' hook steps.

"And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan's imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai!! #Selfiee," Akshay captioned the post.

Salman and Akshay's dance ushered in a wave of nostalgia among their fans. Man fans requested the actors to come up with a sequel to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

"Plzzz sir mujh se shadi karogi 2 banayiye Salman ke sath," a social media user commented.

"Please do a movie together. You both were too good in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," another one wrote.

Besides 'Mujhse Shaadi Kargi' (2004), Salman and Akshay have also worked together in 'Jaan-E-Mann', which was released in 2006.

Coming back to 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' remake, it is picturised on Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It's a part of the actors' upcoming film 'Selfiee'. It is the recreation of the hugely popular track Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action-comedy film of the same name. Akshay and Saif Ali Khan grooved to the original peppy song composed by Anu Malik, written by Maya Govind, and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Udit Narayan.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is scheduled to release on February 24. (ANI)

