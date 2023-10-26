Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is winning hearts with his befitting response to the fans who threw money at him during his live concert in the US. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which an enthusiastic fan is seen coming closer to the stage and throwing money at Atif. The fan's act did not go down well with the "Tera Hone Laga Hoon" singer. Atif Aslam Pauses Concert Midway; Pak Singer Schools Fan for Throwing Money at Him (Watch Viral Video).

See Viral Video from Atif Aslam's Concert Here:

"My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money" How calmly he requested and gave a message to the jahil pakistanis who made this thing a culture. What a man he his, one and only undisputed pakistani star whom you should admire @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/KOSvUMvSha — Faizi (@faizanriaz7_) October 24, 2023

Atif paused his concert and politely called the fan up to the stage and said, "My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money." Atif's composed response left netizens in awe. Heaping praise on him, a social media user wrote, " He is a true gentleman. He knows how to teach people a lesson without offending them." "He did it without being rude. Love him," another user commented.

Meanwhile, Atif this year completed two decades in the music industry. This year also became extra special for him as he and his wife Sarah became parents to a baby girl. Announcing the arrival of the little one, Atif in March wrote, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived.. Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan." AR Rahman’s Concert in Pune Stopped Midway by the Police for This Reason (Watch Video).

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. Apart from Pakistan, Atif is quite popular in India. He has sung many songs in Bollywood films including "Tere Sang Yaara" from Rustom, "Tu Jaane Na" and "Tera Hone Laga Hoon" from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and "Main Rang Sharbaton Ka" from Race 2.