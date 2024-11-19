Panaji (Goa) [India], November 19 (ANI): Australia has been named the 'Country of Focus' at the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI), with over 50 Australian delegates attending the prestigious event in Goa from November 20 to 28.

According to a media release from Screen Australia, this celebration of Australian cinema highlights the growing connections between India and Australia, as both nations continue to strengthen their cultural and screen industry ties.

The Australian delegation includes key industry leaders from Screen Australia, Ausfilm, Screen Producers Australia (SPA), and a host of filmmakers, producers and creatives who will participate in the Film Bazaar and IFFI screenings. One of the highlights of the delegation's visit is the Co-Production Day organised by Screen Australia.

This event will focus on the opportunities created by the recent Australia-India audiovisual co-production agreement, offering filmmakers from both countries the chance to discuss potential collaborations and explore ways to co-create stories that resonate with diverse, global audiences.

Screen Australia Chief Operating Officer Grainne Brunsdon said, "We're thrilled to celebrate the growing cultural and creative ties between India and Australia at IFFI 2024. Australian screen content is known for its bold, diverse and thought-provoking storytelling, and we are excited to see these stories reach new audiences in India.

"The increasing exchange of content between our two nations presents vast opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration, and we are proud to be part of this new era of storytelling. The co-production treaty marks an exciting step forward in strengthening the partnership between our countries and opening up even more opportunities for filmmakers to create content that speaks to both local and global audiences."

Australian cinema will be showcased with 'Better Man' selected to open the festival, alongside seven other Australian films being screened including The Moogai, Runt, In Vitro, Force of Nature: The Dry 2, The Rooster, The Speedway Murders and Addition. Home Before Night has also been officially selected to participate in the Film Bazaar as part of the Co-Production market. These films reflect the diversity of Australian storytelling, spanning genres from intimate dramas, to thrilling suspense and family-centric tales.

The Australian Deputy High Commissioner to India, Nick McCaffrey said, "Today, Indians are woven into the contemporary Australian story and Australia and India's shared interests increasingly extend into cultural conversation and exchange. The more than one million Indian diaspora in Australia is a catalyst for this connection, fostering mutual understanding and creative collaboration. Given these linkages, the future of our film partnership is highly promising. We are excited to see growing collaboration in the coming years. This is just the beginning."

Australian and Indian filmmakers, as well as international audiences are invited to explore the rich diversity of Australian films at this year's festival and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for the cross-cultural storytelling and collaboration. As Australia and India continue to deepen their creative ties, the global screen industry stands to benefit from an increasingly dynamic and interconnected creative community. (ANI)

