New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was named the official Fit India Icon by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Fit India Movement's inaugural ceremony in New Delhi.

The event was held on Sunday in the national capital.

With this, the actor joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, which aims to make fitness an integral part of daily life in India and to promote physical fitness as a fundamental aspect of our everyday lifestyle.

Ayushmaan, known for his impactful roles and strong fan following among the youth, is determined to inspire millions of Indians to embrace fitness with enthusiasm and dedication, encouraging people from all walks of life to prioritise their health and well-being.

The Fit India Movement is dedicated to fostering a culture of fitness through various initiatives and events. Its core objectives include promoting fitness as easy, fun, and free by showcasing simple and enjoyable ways to incorporate physical activity into daily routines and eliminating barriers to fitness.

The movement also aims to spread awareness about fitness by highlighting various physical activities and educating citizens about the numerous benefits of staying active.

Additionally, it aims to encourage the revival and promotion of traditional Indian sports, celebrating our rich cultural heritage while advancing physical fitness.

According to the press release, Ayushmann stressed the importance of good health in our lives. He said,

"When your health is good, the challenges in life--whether personal or professional--seem manageable. But when your health is compromised, it becomes the only challenge that matters. Good health empowers us to do anything. A healthy individual is capable, confident, and resilient--even when the world around them feels uncertain. Health truly is everything. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. When we are healthy, we are more productive, more prosperous and contribute to nation-building."

The actor also expressed his gratitude to Union Sports Minister Union Mansukh Mandaviya for the honour of Fit India icon.

Ayushmann said, "I sincerely thank the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, for this incredible initiative. I also extend my gratitude to Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Bhai for his creative ways in advancing this national movement. I am deeply honoured to be named a Fit India Icon. Finally, I offer my blessings to the younger generation and to our great nation--a blessing of long life - Ayushman Bhava."

Praising Ayushmann Khurrana, the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "When celebrities like you come on this platform and give a positive message about Fit India, after hearing your words, many youngsters will get inspiration and will join the Fit India movement and stay fit. I believe if you have given someone the inspiration/ motivation to be fit, so this fit person will only help make India a developed nation and will be an ambassador of a developed India and you have successfully carried on your duties."

FIT India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019, by the Honourable Prime Minister with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. (ANI)

