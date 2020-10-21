New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday kicked off shooting for his next film, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' at his hometown Chandigarh.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film where he is seen seated with the director of the film Abhishek Kapoor and his co-star Vaani Kapoor on a couch.

Also Read | Rebecca Movie Review: Lily James, Armie Hammer's Netflix Film Doesn't Go Beyond Being a Decent Remake of the Alfred Hitchcock Classic.

Khurrana who will be seen portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film is seen in a completely new muscular avatar in the picture as he is seen flaunting his well-built biceps in the picture.

"Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," the 36-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s Film Entitled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, First On-Set Pic Quashes Rumours Of Actress’ COVID-19 Diagnosis.

Khurrana also posted a picture of the clapper board from the sets of the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor, the film will see Khurrana opposite 'Befikre' actor Vaani Kapoor for the first time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)