Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's younger brother Aparshakti has turned a year older today.

To make Aparshakti's day special, Ayushmann took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday post for him.

"It's the world's best brother's birthday @aparshakti_khurana. You know that I'm not that expressive but I love you," he wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Ayushmann posted a picture of him sharing smiles with Aparshakti.

Aparshakti is also an actor. He was last seen playing the lead role in 'Helmet'. (ANI)

