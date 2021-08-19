Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' completed four years of its release on Wednesday.

Lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and RajKummar Rao turned nostalgic on the film's fourth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram Story, Rajkummar posted the film's poster and wrote one of his popular dialogues 'hello phone kaat'. He also tagged the cast and crew of the film in his post.

Ayushmann, too, shared a few clips from the hit film on his Instagram Story.

On the special day, Ashwiny thanked fans for showering the film with loads of love.

"4 years #bareillykibarfi thankyou for all the love," she wrote, adding a few BTS pictures from the sets.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi', which also starred Kriti Sanon, revolved around Bitti (Kriti), a free-spirited young girl, who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets a printing press owner Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and expresses her desire to meet her favourite author Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar). (ANI)

