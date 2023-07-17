Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana finds electric vehicles extremely helpful to protect the environment.

He said, "We are living at a time where we will have to make a conscious choice to switch to sustainable ways of living. I’m glad that authorities are focussing and encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles. We all need to think about this option seriously because the time is critical for all of us to look at means to protect our environment.”

“We have to consciously look at using cars more efficiently and electric vehicles could affect a positive change for the world at large. I think urban transportation will evolve fairly quickly to embrace electric vehicles, provided the infrastructure is there to support this transformation. I constantly read that plans are being made on this front," he added.

Ayushmann feels the switch to electric vehicles will be inevitable.

“People are being more conscious about the way they live their lives and it is an inevitable reality that everyone will look to preserve the planet so that it stays habitable for future generations. We are all aware of how our actions can aid the environment and I think we are in the age of electric cars being embraced by many," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in 'Dream Girl 2'. It will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. (ANI)

