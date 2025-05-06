Washington DC [US], May 6 (ANI): After wrapping a 30-date residency in his home island of Puerto Rico on September 14, the reggaeton star Bad Bunny will begin an international stadium tour in late November that'll keep him booked and busy through July 2026, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the Grammy-winning artist will visit 23 cities starting with Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, and will travel through Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Poland, and Italy, before wrapping in Belgium on July 22, 2026.

Tickets for the shows, presented by Live Nation and Rimas Nation, will go on sale starting May 9 at depuertoricopalmundo.com, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the singer Bad Bunny released his sixth solo album, "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" ("I Should Have Taken More Photos"), in January.

His third No. 1 album on the Billboard albums chart, "Debi" is an ode to Puerto Rico. It remains in the top 10 on the May 10-dated list at No. 7, according to Variety.

This announcement comes as he prepares a residency in Puerto Rico called "No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui," to be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan starting on July 11.

As per Variety, the tour dates "DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour" Dates:*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE

Nov 21 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico*Dec 05 | San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio NacionalDec 10 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNPDec 11 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNPJan 23 | Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio GirardotJan 30 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional*Feb 05 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio NacionalFeb 13 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River PlateFeb 20 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz ParqueFeb 28 | Sydney, Australia | ENGIE StadiumMarch 2026 | Tokyo, JapanMay 22 | Barcelona, Spain | Estadi OlimpicMay 26 | Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da LuzMay 30 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air MetropolitanoMay 31 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air MetropolitanoJun 20 | Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-ArenaJun 23 | Arnhem, Netherlands | GelredomeJun 27 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJul 01 | Marseille, France | Orange VelodromeJul 04 | Paris, France | La Defense ArenaJul 10 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry ArenaJul 14 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE NarodowyJul 17 | Milan, Italy | La MauraJul 22 | Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium

The first nine shows are exclusive to Puerto Rican residents, with the remaining shows being open to the public.(ANI)

