Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 2 (ANI): Actresses Upasana Singh, Mannat Singh, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir offered prayers at Sachkhand Sri Harmander Sahib (Golden Temple), seeking blessings for their upcoming Punjabi film 'Badaa Karara Pudna'.

The actresses were seen in complete traditional attire, as they soaked in the atmosphere of devotion and spirituality.

While speaking to the media, Upasana Singh expressed her faith in 'Waheguru', adding that their film will touch the hearts of the audience.

"When a person comes to Darbar Sahib, they forget everything else and only the name of Waheguru comes to their mind. There can be no holier place than this," she told the media.

Stating that the film's trailer as well as songs have received immense love from the audience, Upasana further described 'Badaa Karara Pudna' as a social and emotional story, related to the lives of both women and men.

"It is not just a story of women but also of men. The film has a complete blend of comedy, Giddha (Punjabi folk dance), Punjabi culture, and entertainment," she shared.

Directed by Parveen Kumar, 'Badaa Karara Pudna' also features Kulraj Randhawa, Raj Dhaliwal, and Kamaljit Neeru.

Made under the banner of Emveebee Media and Nanban Productions in association with Purnasya Media and Entertainment, the film is produced by Madhuri Vishwas Bhosale, Pushpa Bhosale, and Vishwas Bhosale.

It will hit theatres on November 7. (ANI)

