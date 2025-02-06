Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada's hit song 'Gori Hain Kalaiyan' has been recreated for the upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', which features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Rapper Badshah gave his modern touch to the track along with Kanika Kapoor, Sharvi Yadav and IP Singh.

Check out the remake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WH-Od55sgc

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others.Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has directed 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said earlier, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings."Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers--movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film," he said.

The director further stated, "It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why! "

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' lands in the theatres on February 21. (ANI)

