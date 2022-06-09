The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) has announced February 19 as the date for its 2023 film awards ceremony. According to a press release issued Wednesday, the British Academy will announce the full timeline and eligibility details for the next edition of the film awards in due course. BAFTA TV Awards 2022: From BBC Prison Drama Time, Big Zuu’s Big Eats and COVID Drama Help, Here’s the Full List of Winners.

The 2022 ceremony was held on March 13 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. This year's BAFTA film awards saw Jane Campion win best director for "The Power of the Dog", along with Joanna Scanlon and Will Smith take home awards in leading acting categories, and Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur named winners in supporting acting categories. No Time To Die Sound Editors Slam Oscars’ Controversial Telecast Plans Following BAFTA 2022 Win.

The BAFTA film awards are BAFTA's highest film honours, celebrating and rewarding excellence in cinema.

