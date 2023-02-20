London [UK], February 20 (ANI): Austin Butler, who played the legendary singer Elvis in the movie of the same name, won the BAFTA 2023 for 'Best' actor, while Cate Blanchett won the trophy for Best Actress for the movie 'Tar'.

Beating 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at once', 'Tar', 'The Banshees Of Inisherin', the Netflix film "All Quiet on the Western front'' won the trophy for the best film.

Also Read | #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce Wins Big at the #DGAAwards. – Latest Tweet by Rotten Tomatoes.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) hosted its annual 'Film Awards' at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday.

All Quiet on the Western Front led the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Poses with Creed III Stars Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors at NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah (View Pic).

In his acceptance speech, Austin said, "This is truly extraordinary. To my fellow nominees, I am in awe of you. I am so grateful for all these times we've been able to spend together," reported Variety.

He added: "I want to thank the Presley family, I cannot thank you enough for your love. I hope I've made you proud."

Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died last month - shortly after the film won a trophy at the Golden Globes.

While accepting the trophy, Cate Blanchett said, "These remarkable performances break down the myth that women's experience is monolithic."

World War One epic 'All Quiet on the Western Front' has dominated at the Baftas, taking home seven awards, including best film. The film sets a new record for winning the maximum number of awards by a non-English film.

Irish actors Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan won best supporting actress and actor respectively for the movie 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. The movie was also named an outstanding British film.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic took home four prizes - best casting, costume design, make-up and hair and best leading actor.

Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' won the best-animated feature and 'Navalny' won the best documentary at Bafta 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)