Dharmendra Deol talked about his kiss with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which surprised audiences. The actor said that "When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Film Promotion in Kolkata Is All About Yellow Taxi and Love!

Dharmendra's Take on Kiss Scene

