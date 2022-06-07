Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared some fun glimpses from his 'Paris' shoot diaries of 'Bawaal with co-star Jahnvi Kapoor.

The 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' star who was busy promoting the movie, jetted off to Paris for the shooting of his next movie 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor. On Tuesday, he shared a glimpse of their fun-shoot diaries with Jahnvi Kapoor in one of his Instagram stories.

In the picture, he could be spotted standing on a bollard, while sporting a white-blue attire. He opted for a white t-shirt, and a greenish-blue jacket, pairing it up with a pair of blue jeans and a cap. On the other hand, Jahnvi could be seen sporting a beige-hued outfit with white sneakers and a grey stole.

Taking to one of his Instagram stories, the 'Student of The Year' star also shared his video, grooving on the streets of Paris on his recent hit-maker song 'Rangsari' from 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'.

In the video, Varun can be seen sporting a dapper look in a grey coloured hoodie and pyjamas, pairing it with a yellow coloured jacket.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. (ANI)

