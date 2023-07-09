Dubai [UAE], July 9 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' is a story of love, pain and an inner war of emotions. It brings out the complications of relationships. The actors spoke about the film, their roles and shared working experience.

'Bawaal' revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys a degree of mini-celebrity status in his hometown thanks to the false persona he has created for himself. Due to certain circumstances, he travels to Europe during World War II with his newlywed bride Nisha, with whom he has a tense relationship. The succession of events that come after put his marriage to the test and makes him face the inner conflict, which is the greatest battle of all. This love story, which was filmed in India and other foreign countries, offers a deep message that somewhere relates to many.

Varun talked about the entire concept of the film and said, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha."

Janhvi also added, "As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between."

Director Nitesh Tiwari opened up about his film and said, "Great love stories deserve to be experienced and they always find a medium to reach an audience. Over the years, some of these stories have become true epics, not because of a grandiose scale but because of the heart-stringing, gut-wrenching essence that makes the audience feel every emotion."

"'Bawaal' is an Indian film which will appeal to audiences across the world. It will make you feel the jitters of nervousness, the joy of togetherness, the pain of separation, and so much more. Varun and Janhvi have brilliantly portrayed the roles of Ajju and Nisha, taking you on a journey from small-town India to Europe, that will leave an indelible mark on your hearts and mind," he added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Bawaal' is a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. 'Bawaal' will premiere on Prime Video on July 21. (ANI)

