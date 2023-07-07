The makers of Bawaal have dropped a romantic melody from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film. The audio of the song titled “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte” is a soothing love ballad that would make you want to listen to on loop. This track has been crooned by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, whereas Manoj Muntashir Shukla has penned the lyrics of this song. Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to be premiered on Prime Video on July 21. Bawaal Teaser Out! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film to Premiere on Prime Video on July 21 (Watch Video).

Listen To Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte Audio Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)