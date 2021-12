Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Actor Tovino Thomas is extremely elated as his film 'Minnal Murali' has received positive responses from the audience and critics.

"No words can express how I'm feeling at the moment, it's been a dream come true to see such a wonderful response from everyone around. Becoming Minnal Murali was challenging but the output has been wonderful," Tovino said.

Helmed by Basil Joseph, 'Minnal Murali' is Netflix's superhero film.

While talking about the responses, Tovino thanked Basil for trusting him with the role of Minnal Murali.

"Basil is a visionary and I'm thrilled that he trusted me with this role. I want to thank our producer Sophia Paul for backing us through this mammoth project and Netflix for taking this to the world," he added.

Basil also expressed his happiness on receiving praises from the audience for his film.

"Hard work always pays off, and I am so glad our labour of love is being appreciated by the audience. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response and messages I have been receiving since the launch of Minnal Murali. I couldn't have imagined anything better than this ever. Thank you to all the people who have loved and appreciated our work," Basil shared.

Guru Somasundaram and Vasisht Umesh are also a part of 'Minnal Murali'. (ANI)

