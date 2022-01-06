Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): Late legendary actor-comedian Betty White will have a private funeral because she "never wanted people to make a fuss over her," her publicist has confirmed.

Jeff Witjas, the star's longtime rep and friend, told People magazine on Wednesday, "The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish."

It is not known when the ceremony will take place, and whether any of 'The Golden Girls' alum's celebrity pals will be in attendance.

White died on December 31 at age 99 of natural causes at her home in Brentwood, California, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday on January 17.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said in a statement last week.

She continued, "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Witjas also told People magazine that any fans who wish to honor the trailblazing TV star could do so by donating to some of her favorite organizations.

"If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice," Witjas said.

Although White was passionate about animals, her true love was always her late husband, Ludden.

The Hollywood icon's friend and 'Mama's Family' co-star Vicki Lawrence had told Page Six this week that she was told the "very last word out of her mouth was 'Allen.'" (ANI)

