Los Angeles [US], January 13 (ANI): Singer Beyonce has come out to aid communities impacted by the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles.

As per Variety, her foundation BeyGOOD has pledged to donate USD 2.5 million to help families rebuild after they've suffered losses.

BeyGOOD, which was established in 2013, will provide the funds to families in Altadena and Pasadena, two areas that were devastated by wildfires. In addition to helping those who lost their homes and possessions, BeyGOOD "will also assist churches and community centers in other impacted areas to address the immediate needs of people affected by the fires."

On Friday, the Walt Disney Company pledged USD 15 million to relief and rebuilding efforts for communities, while Paramount and Fox Corp. donated USD 1 million with contributions to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department. Earlier today, Warner Music and Blavatnik Foundation announced an initial USD 1 million commitment to the Los Angeles area fire relief and rebuilding efforts.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has also donated 1 million dollars to aid a fire relief fund as wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles.

"As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged USD 1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there (sic)," she wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

