Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Uruguay women's national hockey team, known as the Cimarronas, has officially arrived in Hyderabad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Scheduled from March 8 to 14, this highly anticipated eight-nation tournament will determine three crucial berths for the global showpiece in Belgium and the Netherlands, according to a release.

Standing on the brink of history, Uruguay is fiercely chasing its first-ever World Cup appearance. Led by Captain Belen Barreiro, the squad enters the qualifiers with immense motivation and a grounded, day-by-day mindset.

The team carries valuable experience and momentum following a standout year, highlighted by a second-place finish at the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 and a historic maiden medal run at the Pan American Cup 2025 in front of their home crowd.

On the occasion, Captain of the Uruguay women's national hockey team, Belen Barreiro, stated, "We are very excited to be here at Hyderabad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Hyderabad, Telangana. We have been preparing for this tournament since last year and have had some intense training sessions over the last few weeks. We will give our 100 percent."

To turn their World Cup dream into reality, Uruguay will have to navigate a highly competitive Pool B schedule. They will open their campaign in a blockbuster clash against hosts India on March 8, before facing off against Wales on March 9, and concluding their pool stage against Scotland on March 11.

The tournament will feature eight teams, including India, England, Scotland, Republic of Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria, competing for three available spots in the World Cup. The teams finishing first, second, and third in the qualifiers will qualify directly for the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, scheduled for August 15-30. (ANI)

