Jeff Bezos announced that Amazon was working with first responders, non-profit partners and humanitarian relief agencies on the ground in Los Angeles to provide thousands of vital supplies. The Los Angeles wildfire cost the lives of 6 people, and authorities evacuated hundreds of people from the location. Some popular celebrities and directors like Mel Gibson lost their houses, and everything burned down to the ground. Jeff Bezos said, "The team will continue to support relief efforts in coordination with community partners and humanitarian organizations in the coming weeks." Los Angeles Wildfires: Elon Musk Says Cybertruck Deliveries To Be Delayed in California; Deploys Tesla, SpaceX Personnel With Cybertrucks To Provide Free WiFi and Food To Affected Residents (See Pics).

Jeff Bezos Said Amazon Working With Agencies for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

Amazon is working with first responders, nonprofit partners and humanitarian relief agencies on the ground in Los Angeles to get them thousands of vital supplies. The team will continue to support relief efforts in coordination with community partners and humanitarian… pic.twitter.com/7VEPd5YR0E — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 12, 2025

