Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): MC Stan has lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy emerging as the winner of the season, beating Shiv Thakare.

MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been a remarkable one! His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time. His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai Reception Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan - Celebs Arrive in Style at the Grand Affair (View Pics and Videos).

MC Stan now takes with him a cash prize of Rs 31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.

It was MC Stan Vs Shiv Thakare after Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary bid farewell to the show. Before he was announced as the winner of the show, it was quite a nail-biting experience for all his fans, however, he beat Shiv Thakare in the game to secure first position in the show.

Also Read | Aarya Spin-Off on Cards? Ram Madhvani Desires To Make Series On Sikandar Kher’s Character Daulat.

Shiv Thakare is the runner's up and Priyanka secured the third position in the show. During the video of her journey in Bigg Boss, Priyanka Choudhary was described as the most clever person in the Bigg Boss house who is "not a follower but a leader."

Ankit Gupta, who shares a special bond with Priyanka got teary-eyed upon hearing the news.

Shiv, on the other hand, was often called a 'true Maratha' for his stand in the house. He was undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants on the show.

Earlier tonight, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were eliminated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)