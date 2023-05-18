Veteran star Neetu Kapoor has reportedly invested in a luxurious property in Mumbai. Reportedly, she has bought a new apartment worth Rs 17.4 crore. Her new abode is located on the seventh floor of Sunteck Realty’s 19-storey Signia Isle, which is located opposite Sofitel hotel in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The actress has duly paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore for the house. Alia Bhatt Buys New House in Bandra Worth Rs 37.80 Crore, Gifts Two Flats to Sister Shaheen – Reports.

Neetu Kapoor Buys New Home in Mumbai:

