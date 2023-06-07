Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Actor Dimple Kapadia who made her acting debut as a teenager in the 1973's romantic movie 'Bobby' starring Rishi Kapoor, has given in a number of successful films during her career, including Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller 'Tenet'.

She has garnered plaudits for her outstanding performance in the latest web show, 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'.

The veteran actress was born on June 8, 1957, in Mumbai to a Gujarati businessman Chunibhai Kapadia and his wife Bitti, known as 'Betty'. She acted in a number of films and some of her notable works include 'Saagar', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Batwara', 'Rudaali', among others. As she is all set to celebrate her birthday on June 8, let's look at some of her memorable performances.

Bobby (1973)

Who can forget the young, charming and innocent Dimple as Bobby in her debut project opposite Rishi Kapoor in Raj Kapoor's 'Bobby'. Dimple gained a great deal of popularity and attention because of her role. The love story between Raj and Bobby, who come from different social backgrounds, is the movie's central theme. It became a major hit. People loved the chemistry between Dimple and Rishi.

Saagar (1985)

Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan and Dimple Kapadia's love triangle was another successful film of her career. Dimple as Mona D'Silva, who runs a small restaurant, got an appreciation for her role. The movie was also remembered for its music.

Rudaali (1993)

Another milestone film of the seasoned actress. She excelled in portraying Shanichari, a professional weeper from rural Rajasthan who had lost touch with her own feelings. The artistic drama was among India's official entries for Best Foreign Language Film at the 66th Academy Awards. She won the prestigious National Award and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for one of Kapadia's best performances of her career.

Krantiveer (1994)

In this incredibly successful movie, the actress makes a great impact as a journalist who convinces a drunken, jobless villager to stand up for justice. She significantly weighed the film and was honoured with a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress nomination. The second portion of her acting career would be substantially shaped by her ability to play great supporting roles.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dimple Kapadia essayed the role of Tara Jaiswal in the movie that centred on friendship and love. The cross-generational love storyline was a major high point, with Kapadia giving a compelling performance as a woman who unexpectedly bonds with a much younger man.

A Thursday (2022)

'A Thursday', a movie starring Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni, was released in 2022. Dimple Kapadia, who plays Prime Minister Maya Rajguru, garnered a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding performance.

The actress's first web series, 'Tandav' (2021), had a striking impact. Her portrayal of a vengeful politician aiming to discredit a rival in the role showcased just how talented an actor she is. She also proved what a remarkable actor she is with her portrayal of a strong-headed matriarch in the recently released series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'. Indeed, she is unstoppable and we are keen to see some of her more excellent performances. (ANI)

