Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): The 'Gossip Girl' actor Blake Lively shared a few glimpses from her family vacation mode on Instagram.

The actor posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit, a selfie taken on a balcony and a picture of her husband Ryan Reynolds smiling on the beach.

The actress captioned her post, "She sells seashells down by the seashore."

Blake and Ryan were joined on the trip by their respective moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively, who posed with the couple for a group snap on the sand.

Reacting to the posts Gal Gadot shared fire emojis. Gigi Hadid wrote, "She is my favorite jewelry collector."

Ryan and Blake welcomed their fourth child in February. Blake did not say it in a straightforward way. Rather she posted a picture sans baby bump and wrote a cryptic note.

The couple has three daughters, James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3).

Ryan earlier shared how the pair's three daughters feel about the new addition."They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready."

"I'm very excited," the star added of his own feelings. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited," reported People.

Lively first revealed her pregnancy with baby No 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. (ANI)

