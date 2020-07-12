Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): After actor Aamir Khan, director Karan Johar, veteran actor Rekha's security guard has tested positive for coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs'.

Located in Mumbai's Bandra area, the 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow falls under BMC's M west ward. BMC has also put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

As per a local resident, the security guard got infected from COVID-19 last week, after which the board, stating the bungalow as a containment zone, was installed.

Earlier on Saturday night, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Big B is known to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms". (ANI)

