Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): 'America's Funniest Home Videos' paid a special tribute to late actor-comedian Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the '90s.

The iconic comedian died suddenly on January 9 at the age of 65.

As per Variety, the tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday's episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

In the full tribute, current 'America's Funniest Home Videos' host Alfonso Ribeiro introduced the emotional segment, which highlighted some of Saget's best moments emceeing the show.

Saget hosted 'America's Funniest Home Videos' from 1989 to 1997, where he introduced hilarious homemade videos of people falling, adorable animals and other backyard shenanigans. After he left the show in 1997, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes hosted for two seasons. Bergeron then took over emcee duties in 2001 for a 14-year run, followed by Ribeiro starting in 2015 to the present.

The show originated as an hourlong special that Saget hosted in 1989, then it was picked up as a full series. Around the same time, the comedian-actor was starring as father Danny Tanner on ABC's 'Full House', which ran from 1987 to 1995.

Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but officials say there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

Apart from 'Full House', Saget was also known for his film work, making his feature directorial debut with the raunchy 1998 Norm MacDonald movie 'Dirty Work'. He later directed 2007's 'Farce of the Penguins', a parody of the hit documentary 'March of the Penguins'.

His other notable TV work included the voice of the adult Ted Mosby on CBS' long-running 'How I Met Your Mother'.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo, whom he wed in October 2018, and his three daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. (ANI)

