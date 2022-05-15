Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): The sudden demise of Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has left everyone in deep shock. From fans to cricketers, people across the globe expressed grief on social media after learning about the unfortunate news. Our Bollywood celebrities, too, extended their heartfelt condolences.

"In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family," Farhan Akhtar tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Arjun Rampal wrote, "This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds."

According to the police statement, Symonds, aged 46, died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia on Saturday when his car left the road and rolled.

Reacting to the shocking incident, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket's finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend!"

"Tragic. Too soon. RIP," Rahul Bose grieved.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007. (ANI)

