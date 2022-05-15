We are kickstarting the third week of May 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Panchayat Season 2, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 20. The synopsis of season 2 reads, "It captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Stuck between crazy villagers & a difficult village lifestyle Abhishek starts his job with the sole motivation of getting out of there as soon as possible, for which he even prepares for CAT." Panchayat S2 stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy, among others. Panchayat Season 2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar’s Amazon Prime Video Series Returns With Promise of Double Entertainment (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be 12th Man, which will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20. Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the mystery-thriller stars Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Sshivada, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Aditi Ravi, Priyanka Nair, Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Chandhunadh, Nandu and Pradeep Chandran. Another interesting release of the week would be Escaype Live, which will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20. The thriller series sees Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur and Ritvik Sahore. Escaype Live Trailer Out! Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s Thriller Series on Dangerous TikTok Culture Streams on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20 (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. F*ck Love Too: May 20, 2022 | Dutch

2. Love, Death + Robots Volume 3: May 20, 2022

3. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 1: May 19, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Panchayat Season 2: May 20, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Escaype Live: May 20, 2022

Voot Select

1. Honeymoon: May 20, 2022 | Kannada

Movies Releasing This Week

Disney+ Hotstar

1. 12th Man: May 20, 2022 | Malayalam

2. Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers: May 20, 2022 | Multi-Lingual (Primary - English)

Theatrical Releases Arriving on OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. RRR: May 20, 2022 | Hindi

Amazon Prime Video

1. Acharya: May 20, 2022 | Telugu

ZEE5

1. RRR: May 20, 2022 | Mult-Lingual (Except Hindi)

2. Zombivli: May 20, 2022 | Marathi

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Bhala Thandanana: May 20, 2022 | Telugu

