New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The occasion of International Yoga Day 2022 was marked by several Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday with special social media posts.

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared an Insta Story which featured two pictures of her doing 'Asanas'. "Happy Yoga Day," she wrote.

Also Read | Raanjhanaa Clocks 9 Years: Aanand L Rai Shares a Throwback Picture of Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush From the Film, Says 'In the End We Will All Become Stories'.

Rahul Preet Singh also posted pictures of her performing some poses. In the caption, she wrote, "Yoga is Sanity , Yoga is alignment , Yoga is peace !! It's more than just an activity, It is a way of LIFE #happyinternationalyogaday On this occasion thankyouuuu my yoga guru @anshukayoga for bringing me into this world of zen."

Yami Gautam too wished her followers a "Happy international yoga day" with an Insta Story of her doing the 'Asanas'.

Also Read | Dave Chappelle Decides Not To Have His Name Attached to Arts Theatre at His Old High School.

Kajal Aggarwal's Story showed her doing a folded legs hand stand with the caption, "Happy #internationalyogaday !"

Neha Dhupia also shared pictures in which she was doing a headstand. She wrote, "I get it from my father ... his daily practice and me practising everyday ... #shirshasana ... thank you @rohitflowyoga for the gyaan and dhyaan ... #internationalyogaday."

Annually International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 to educate people about Yoga's importance and the pivotal role it plays in leading towards a healthier lifestyle by rejuvenating our mind and body.

The Ministry of Ayush chose 'Yoga for Humanity' as the theme for the eighth International Yoga Day. It focuses on how yoga helps people in achieving holistic health and also depicts how yoga has helped humanity during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic by easing suffering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)