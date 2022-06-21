Film director and producer Aanand L. Rai penned down an emotional note celebrating 9 years of Raanjhanaa. On Tuesday, Aanand took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of Raanjhanaa featuring the lead actors Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush. 7 Years of Raanjhanaa: Aanand L Rai Cherishes How People Today Still Listen to the Film’s Music with Love.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "In the end we will all become stories. And if I have a choice than I will become Raanjhanaa. #9yearsofraanjhanaa". Further extending the celebration, Sonam Kapoor reposted the video of Colour Yellow Productions, an Indian motion picture production company founded by filmmaker and film producer Anand L. Rai.

Raanjhanaa, helmed by Rai in 2013, was a remarkable hit in Sonam Kapoor's acting career. And it was the debut movie of Dhanush in the Bollywood industry. A fresh pair on-screen, the duo's chemistry was appreciated by the audience upon the release of the flick. Starring Dhanush alongside Sonam, the romantic drama Raanjhanaa set, in Varanasi, is about a one-sided love story.Both, the direction, and the actor's performance received favourable reviews from the movie enthusiasts. Raanjhanaa Clocks 7 Years: Swara Bhasker Reminisces Her Role of Bindiya, Says ‘I Discovered a Faith I Never Felt Prior to That’.

Penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film also features Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience with Raanjhanaa and Tum Tak becoming hit tracks. Anand L Rai rose to fame in 2011, with his romantic hit film Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, starring actors Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan.

In 2018, he directed Zero which had actors Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif in the pivotal roles. His next project in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar is Atrangi Re, which will have a never seen before trio - Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. Now his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan which is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. Starring super star Akshay Kumar.

