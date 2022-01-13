As the country is celebrating the joyous festival of Lohri, several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and more, took to their social media handles to wish their fans love and happiness in their life. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wished fans by writing, "Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri." Kishwer Merchantt And Suyyash Rai’s Son Nirvair Recovers From COVID-19; Actress Shares The Good News On Lohri (View Post).

Abhishek Bachchan also shared an animated picture of Lohri celebration on his Instagram story with a quote which read as, "Happy Lohri. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family". Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted "Lohri di lakh lakh wadhaiyaan! May this festival bring immense health and prosperity! Stay safe and lots of love from my parivaar to yours."

Lohri 2022 Celebs Wishes

Akshay Kumar

Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti ਤੇ sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri 🔥 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor

Hema Malini

For all those celebrating Lohri, wish you all a very happy day! pic.twitter.com/hsRfYVT2zn — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 13, 2022

Karan Johar

Lohri di lakh lakh wadhaiyaan! May this festival bring immense health & prosperity! Stay safe and lots of love from my parivaar to yours!❤️❤️❤️#HappyLohri — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 13, 2022

Veteran actor Hema malini shared an animated picture on her Instagram handle and wished her fans by writing, "For all those celebrating Lohri, wish you all a very happy day! #happylohri #lohri #festivals." Several other actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kangana Ranaut among others also wished their fans on the auspicious day.

