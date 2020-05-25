Entertainment News | Bollywood Celebs Wish for Peace, Good Health on Eid

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Scores of Bollywood celebrities, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, made sure to send out Eid wishes to their fans during the lockdown.

Aamir Khan put out his wishes on Twitter and wrote: "Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak Love. a."

Sanjay Dutt also extended Eid wishes to his fans on Twitter, writing, "EidMubarak to you and your loved ones. May this festival bring peace, health and happiness in all of our lives!"

Sharing a throwback picture sporting white Kurta, Katrina extended Eid wishes on Twitter, and wrote, "Eid Mubarak" along with a crescent moon emoji.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and put out her glamorous picture, wishing her fans on Eid. She wrote: "Eid Mubarak everyone. Stay safe, stay happy."

Wishing for love and peace, Siddharth Malhotra extended Eid wishes to his fans on Instagram Story. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone! May this day bring love and peace to all. Celebrate with your loved ones indoors & stay safe. Big Love!"

Shahid Kapoor also extended wished on the festival on Twitter. He wrote: "Eid Mubarak to all."

Raveena Tandon put out a video on Instagram, wishing peace and good health. Along with the video, she wrote," EidMubarak!"

Athiya Shetty put out her picture on Instagram where she is seen sporting traditional attire. Along with the picture she wrote: "Eid Mubarak."

(ANI)

